salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 3.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

