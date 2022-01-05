Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $535.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

