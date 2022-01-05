Sandy Spring Bank Has $174,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

