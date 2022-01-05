Sandy Spring Bank Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.64 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

