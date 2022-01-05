Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $131.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

