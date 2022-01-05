Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -166.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

