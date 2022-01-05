Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 137439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

