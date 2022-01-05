Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.07 ($100.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.53 and its 200 day moving average is €86.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

