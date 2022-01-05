Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

Shares of EPA SAN traded down €1.26 ($1.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.07 ($100.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,995,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.57.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

