Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.53

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 7845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

