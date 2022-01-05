Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 246 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.05. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

