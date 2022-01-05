Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.16.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

