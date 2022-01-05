Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,336 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 28,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,212. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

