Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.29. 4,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

