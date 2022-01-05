Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.70. 3,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $805.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

