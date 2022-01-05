Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.