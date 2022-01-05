Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

