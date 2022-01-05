Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 9816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

