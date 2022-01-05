SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNE. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,121. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

