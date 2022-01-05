Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

