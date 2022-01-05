Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

NYSE LHX opened at $214.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

