Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

