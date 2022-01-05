Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.06.

NYSE APD opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

