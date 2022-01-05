Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

