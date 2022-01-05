Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 12.5% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $427,901.56 and $2,261.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 0.08169932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.15 or 0.99848843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

