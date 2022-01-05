Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth $215,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.