Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $3.09. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 302,972 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

