SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,660 shares of company stock worth $11,752,518 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 3,912,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,037. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

