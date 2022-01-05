SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.