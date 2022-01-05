Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

