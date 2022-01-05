SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 207,905 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

GEO opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.