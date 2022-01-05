SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,619 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

