SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 367.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

HAE stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.