SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,863 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

