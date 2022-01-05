Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Reduced by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,472 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 2.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,104,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

SHAK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,255. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

