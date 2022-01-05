Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.13. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 227,670 shares.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. Research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.