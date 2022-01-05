Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

