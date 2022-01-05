Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.