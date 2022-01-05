Shell Asset Management Co. Has $673,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

