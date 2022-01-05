Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1,338.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Open Text by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.