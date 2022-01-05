Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 610 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

