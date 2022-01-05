Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/15/2021 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SHW stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

