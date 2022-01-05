Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/4/2022 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.
- 12/15/2021 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SHW stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
