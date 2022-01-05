Shiba Inu (SHIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.50 or 0.08085215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.11 or 0.99837464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

