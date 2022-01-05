Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Drops By 94.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACSAY stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.