Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rises By 39.0%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $592,151.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,737 shares of company stock worth $9,663,540 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AEHR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.85 million, a PE ratio of -367.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $27.09.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
