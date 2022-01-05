Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Increases By 48.6%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

