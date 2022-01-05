Short Interest in Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Declines By 68.8%

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Altura Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.