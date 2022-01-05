Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Grows By 344.1%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 344.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

