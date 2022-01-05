Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Decreases By 95.3%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMEFF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Appreciated Media has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Appreciated Media Company Profile
