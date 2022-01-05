Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Decreases By 95.3%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMEFF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Appreciated Media has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Appreciated Media Company Profile

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies, and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Edward Shaw, Tony Zhang, and Norman Tsui on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

