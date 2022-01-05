Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Decreases By 66.1%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

