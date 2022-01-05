Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Decreases By 95.5%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 28,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,430. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.22%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

